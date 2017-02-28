HBCU Presidents Take Trump To Task For Federal Help

Leaders expressed the need for more Republican support in getting grants and ensuring the welfare of universities during a meeting Monday.

The Light NC staff
Leaders from the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Monday to press needs for funding and federal support, reports The Seattle Times.

From The Seattle Times:

The nation’s historically black colleges and universities are pushing for President Donald Trump to set aside more federal contracts and grants for their schools, and take a greater hand in their welfare by moving responsibility for a key program for those colleges to the White House.

The college presidents, as well as the United Negro College Fund, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and other HBCU advocates, planned to express their support for migrating the White House Initiative on HBCUs from the Education Department to the White House itself. Such a move would give the initiative “greater impact for our institutions,” said Johnny Taylor, head of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a nonprofit organization which has supported public historically black colleges and universities since 1987.

“Anything that the Trump administration could do to channel more federal dollars in form of grants and contracts to and through the HBCUs would really benefit our institutions and in many cases, our communities, as well,” said Mickey L. Burnim, president of Bowie State University, in Bowie, Md.

Outgoing Morehouse College President John Silvanus Wilson Jr., whose contract was not renewed last month by the board of trustees at the all-male college, attended the meeting and said that Trump’s reported upcoming executive order for HBCUs should focus on science, technology, engineering and math or STEM programs, reports NBC News.

Leaders also plan to meet with GOP lawmakers on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

SOURCE: The Seattle TimesNBC News

