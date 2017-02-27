Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Nicki Minaj, Halle Berry, Oscar Awards [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

19 hours ago

Erica Campbell
This past weekend, a lot went down, so this edition of GRIFF’s prayer is for everyone who caught an L. He prayed for whoever was responsible for the biggest flub in Oscar history, which had everyone thinking the Award for Best Picture went to “La La Land” instead of “Moonlight.” He also prayed for Nicki Minaj, and Halle Berry.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of GRIFF’s hilarious prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

