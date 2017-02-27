GRIFF’s Prayer: Nicki Minaj, Halle Berry, Oscar Awards [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This past weekend, a lot went down, so this edition of GRIFF’s prayer is for everyone who caught an L. He prayed for whoever was responsible for the biggest flub in Oscar history, which had everyone thinking the Award for Best Picture went to “La La Land” instead of “Moonlight.” He also prayed for Nicki Minaj, and Halle Berry.

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of GRIFF’s hilarious prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Technology Is Killing Me! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer From The Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “I’m Not Tender No More” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]