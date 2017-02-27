Kev On Stage: Protect The Men From Mother Gertrude’s Hugs [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
Kev On Stage is the new leader of the members relationship committee. It is his responsibility to let the pastor know the questions, comments and concerns of the body of the church. He received a letter relaying complaints of the young men who have felt uncomfortable about the hugs they have been forced to receive from Mother Gertrude after each church service.

They don’t want to hurt the poor woman’s feelings, of course, so they’re asking the pastor to help them out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

