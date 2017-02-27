Get Up Erica
Pastor Marlon Lock On Why He’s Had Success In Getting Millennials To His Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

16 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Pastor Marlon Lock has been a pastor since 2009, and his church, Unity Gospel House of Prayer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has an atypically high number of millennials in regular attendence. He explains his unique approach to reaching out to the younger generations, saying, “I try to make God irresistible.” He also explains how he uses his age to help him build a bridge between the younger saints and the older ones, and how he healed the rift that often occurs between them in church communities nowadays.

Plus, he gives advice for parents who are trying to get their kids to go to church with to avail. Check out the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

