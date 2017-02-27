Holly Robinson Peete On Dealing With Her Kids’ Transitions Into Independence [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Holly Robinson Peete has become a major player in the fight for equal treatment for autistic children everywhere. She talks about her son, RJ, who was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 years old. Holly explains that the day she and her husband were informed of his diagnosis, they were told he would never do so many of the things he has accomplished today.

Follow @GetUpErica

Holy also discusses her family’s docu-series “For Peete Sake” on OWN, and why she specifically wanted to document her family’s life for other families. Plus, she talks about dealing with a major moment of transition in her family, with her daughter headed to college and her son taking his first job. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Kym Whitley On The Message She Received From Former Foster Kids Helped By Her Organization [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Pastor Marlon Lock On Why He’s Had Success In Getting Millennials To His Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: John P. Kee On Running A Ministry In The Neighborhood He Used To Sell Drugs In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]