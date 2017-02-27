Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin On How Couples Who Have Been Intimate Can Be Celibate [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin made headlines when they decided to be celibate until marriage. Their book about their journey, “The Wait,” encourages other couples to follow in their footsteps, outlining the benefits they saw their own relationship reap from the process. They talked to Erica Campbell & GRIFF about what made them want to share that whole story with the world in their book.

DeVon also revealed that there were a surprising amount of men who sought out the advice in the book despite what one might think. Meagan explains how couples who have already been intimate with each other can take the step into celibacy together. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

