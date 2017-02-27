True Hollywood Bible Stories: Joseph and Potiphar’s Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Kirk & Tammy Franklin assisted in the storytelling of Joseph and Potiphar’s wife, in Genesis 39. When Potiphar put Jospeh in charge of overseeing his home, he had no idea that his wife would have some other ideas about what Joseph’s job description should be.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

