Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#MODELMONDAYS: Lineisy Montero Rocks Her Afro With Dominican Pride

18 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Jason Wu - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


When it comes to ripple effects, Lineisy Montero is no stranger. At age 19, the Dominican Beauty quickly earned the title “Queen of the Catwalk” when she debuted at her first show in a sea of slicked-back ponytails sporting a perfectly cropped afro. She was only 19 when it happened and it took the fashion world by storm. Lineisy was highlighted as one of the top models to hit the scene in 2015 and came in as the first black model to walk for Prada since Naomi Campbell did in 1994. Lineisy came in making waves and continues to keep that effect going!

🐙🐬 @marykatrantzou 🐬🐙 thanks so much , amazing show ❤️❤️❤️ casting by @pg_dmcasting and makeup by @lynseyalexander

A post shared by 🌺Lineisy Montero Feliz🌺 (@lineisymontero) on

Lineisy’s fresh face has been featured with Versace, Alexander Wang, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and of course, Prada – all in a matter of two short years. Her list of work goes on and on as she’s a model in top demand – afro and all! As one of the black models featured during New York Fashion Week, she played a great role in bringing black beauty presence to the runways.

Me in @nextofficial by @scotttrindle ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by 🌺Lineisy Montero Feliz🌺 (@lineisymontero) on

Agencies:

New York – Next New York

Paris – Next Paris

Milan – Next Milan

London – Next London

Copenhagen – Le Management

Stockholm – Le Management

Claim to Fame: Lineisy was discovered at an amusement park in her homeland, Dominican Republic by a scouting model.

🌟✨🌟 the birth of the light ✨🌟✨ @eliesaabworld

A post shared by 🌺Lineisy Montero Feliz🌺 (@lineisymontero) on

Lineisy continues to tear up runways with her natural style and incredible physique. Her goal is to maintain the presence of afro beauty, bringing down any barriers that misrepresent black beauty in the fashion industry. Lineisy didn’t intend to have such a huge impact on the fashion industry with her natural ‘fro she’s rocked her whole life, but she embraces the impact. When she first came to the scene in 2015, she told Teen Vogue, “My hair has never been a question, it’s always been natural. I didn’t do anything special except walking in the shows. I see now that is a big thing for the fashion industry so I am of proud of it. If it changes the mentality in the business for models like me I would be very happy.”

La Perla Fall/Winter 2017 RTW Show - Runway

Source: JP Yim / Getty


Check out more of Lineisy and her afro-centric Latina beauty here.

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAYS: Adwoa Aboah Speaks Up For Young Women Struggling With Self-Love

#MODELMONDAYS: Baltimore Beauty Liris Crosse Makes Waves For Full-Figured Women

London Fashion Week Designer Pays Homage To Nina Simone During Runway Show

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

25 photos Launch gallery

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

Continue reading The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

London Fashion Week was a gorgeous display of fashion. Models stomped down the runway in glorious ensembles that will keep us fashionably warm (or at least stylish) in Fall/Winter 2017. Click through our gallery to see beautiful Black models giving us LEWKS for various fashion designers.

#ModelMondays , Afro-Latino , Alexander Wang , lineisy montero , Marc Jacobs , michael kors , prada , versace

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 week ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 4 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago