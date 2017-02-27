GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old Hollywood Style Tresses From The 2017 Oscars

Sunday night the 89th Annual Academy Awards brought out our favorite celebrities on the red carpet. From golden dresses to au natural makeup and trendy tresses, we were loving all the looks. Hidden Figures star, Taraji P. Henson seems to have settled FULLY into her stardom and showed up looking Hollywood!

The Empire-actress wore a navyvelvet dress with an off the shoulder shoulder sweetheart neckline. She accessorized with a beautiful statement necklace and I absolutely love the oversized emerald ring. Her hair was in a beautiful wavy bob, with honey brown highlights.

Celebrity stylistfor Dove Hair told Hello Beautiful, “I was inspired by the iconic Diahann Carroll.” Beauties, want a sexy bob like Taraji? We show you how to get her 2017 Oscars look in four steps.

Beauties, will you be trying this look? Let us know in the comment section or send us photos to ContactHelloBeautiful@gmail.com.

