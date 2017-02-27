Oscar Presenters: Oops, What I Had Meant Was ‘Moonlight’ Wins Best Picture Award

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Oscar Presenters: Oops, What I Had Meant Was ‘Moonlight’ Wins Best Picture Award

PricewaterhouseCoopers apologizes for giving presenters the wrong category envelope after mistakenly naming ‘La La Land’ the winner.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

As the dust settles from what was probably the most embarrassing Oscars night, the global accounting firm that oversees the balloting expressed regret for its mistake, CNN reports.

“We sincerely apologize to ‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land,’ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a statement.

Black Twitter had some fun with this:

Moonlight took home the coveted Oscars best picture award Sunday night, in a stunning upset of La La Land.

But it was the drama on the stage that most people will likely remember. Presenters Beatty and Dunaway mistakenly announced that La La Land won best picture. After the statues were distributed to the cast and producers on stage, they corrected the embarrassing mistake.


The firm explained that the presenters were given the wrong category envelope, and it will investigate how the error happened.

Twitter wasted no time linking the snafu to the news of the day: There’s growing suspicion that hackers are to blame.

 

Some voters, still broken hearted from Hilary Clinton’s defeat in November, dream about what would have happened if the Oscar announcers called the election:

 

 

SOURCE:  CNN

SEE ALSO:

Black Hollywood Takes Center Stage At #OscarsNotSoWhite

The Creator of #OscarsSoWhite: Changes Are Happening

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

Best Picture , La La Land , MOONLIGHT , oscars

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 week ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 weeks ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 4 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago