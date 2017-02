Best supporting actor and actress went to people of color. See both Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis’ acceptance speeches.

Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar—ever. Mahershala Ali took home the first Oscar of the night, securing the best supporting actor trophy for his role as Juan in Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight.” Ali is the first Muslim actor in history to win an Academy Award.

Ali acceptance speech



Viola Davis acceptance speech



Also On The Light 103.9 FM: