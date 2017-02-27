Oscar Winners 2017

It was a star studded and exciting night for the Oscar’s but not without a “surprising” moment. See the video as Moonlight won the biggest award of the night after the wrong winner was announced first.

BEST PICTURE

“Moonlight” ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea” ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight” I ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE Emma Stone in “La La Land” ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Viola Davis in “Fences” ANIMATED FEATURE FILM “Zootopia” CINEMATOGRAPHY “La La Land”

