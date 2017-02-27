Oscar Winners 2017

It was a star studded and exciting night for the Oscar’s but not without a “surprising” moment. See the video as Moonlight won the biggest award of the night after the wrong winner was announced first.
BEST PICTURE
“Moonlight”
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight”
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Emma Stone in “La La Land”
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis in “Fences”
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Zootopia”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“La La Land”
