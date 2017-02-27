Entertainment News
Oscar Winners 2017

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

It was a star studded and exciting night for the Oscar’s but not without a “surprising” moment.  See the video as Moonlight won the biggest award of the night after the wrong winner was announced first.

 

BEST PICTURE
“Moonlight” 
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea” 
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight” 
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Emma Stone in “La La Land” 
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis in “Fences”
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Zootopia”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“La La Land” 
