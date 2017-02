Sunday a Garner teenager sustained life-threatening injuries when she was shot inside an apartment in Garner. It was reported that around 12:05 a.m. officers with the Garner Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment located in the Weston Trace complex. According to officials three men in masks stormed into the home and opened fire. A small get-together was taking place in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

SOURCE: wral.com

