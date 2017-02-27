And The Winner Is: These Entertainers Took Home Oscars Gold

The #BlackJoy was alive and well at the 89th Annual Oscars ceremony, with Hollywood’s Black A-listers being awarded for their achievements in film this year.
This year’s Oscar winners put #OscarsSoWhite to shame, with many of our favorites snagging Hollywood’s biggest honor.
Take a look at who took home gold this year:
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight – WINNER!
=============================
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – WINNER!
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
=============================
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER!
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
=============================
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – WINNER!
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
=============================
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER!
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
=============================
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia – WINNER!
=============================
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land – WINNER!
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
=============================
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER!
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
=============================
DIRECTING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land – WINNER!
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
=============================
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America – WINNER!
13th
=============================
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets – WINNER!
=============================
FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER!
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
=============================
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman – WINNER!
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
=============================
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad – WINNER!
=============================
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Jackie
La La Land – WINNER!
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
=============================
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls
Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
“City Of Stars” from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – WINNER!
“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story
Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana
Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
=============================
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land – WINNER!
Passengers
=============================
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper – WINNER!
=============================
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
=============================
SOUND EDITING
Arrival – WINNER!
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
=============================
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER!
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
=============================
VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book – WINNER!
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
=============================
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight – WINNER!
=============================
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
