Fashion Tips For The Transition Into Spring 2017 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Stylist and fashion expert J. Bolin called up Erica Campbell and GRIFF to talk about spring fashion! With the season around the corner, it’s easy to get excited and to want to start breaking out some spring pieces. But the transition to spring can be difficult, with erratic weather making you have to get dressed for the cold of the evening and the warmth of midday all in one outfit!
J. Bolin talks about some of essential pieces you can use to transform your outfits to spring chic, and stay warm in the weird transitional weather leading up to spring. Click on the audio player to hear more of J. Bolin’s helpful tips in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
25 Black Fashion Designers You Need To Follow Right Now
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs
Source:Instagram
1 of 25
2. B. Michael America
Source:Instagram
2 of 25
3. Romeo Hunte
Source:Instagram
3 of 25
4. Tracy Reese
Source:Instagram
4 of 25
5. La Quan Smith
Source:Instagram
5 of 25
6. Mimi Plunge
Source:Instagram
6 of 25
7. Byron Lars
7 of 25
8. Undra Celeste
Source:Instagram
8 of 25
9. Sheila Gray
Source:Instagram
9 of 25
10. Reuben Reuel
Source:Instagram
10 of 25
11. Charles Harbison
Source:Instagram
11 of 25
12. Anjoreen Couture
Source:Instagram
12 of 25
13. Sonjia Williams
Source:Instagram
13 of 25
14. Wes Woods
Source:Instagram
14 of 25
15. Will Sharp
Source:Instagram
15 of 25
16. Duro Olowu
Source:Instagram
16 of 25
17. Talisa Michelle
Source:Instagram
17 of 25
18. Royal Dynamite
Source:Instagram
18 of 25
19. Aurora James
Source:Instagram
19 of 25
20. Mikasa La’Charles
Source:Instagram
20 of 25
21. Tabitha Sewer
Source:Instagram
21 of 25
22. Dom Streater
Source:Instagram
22 of 25
23. Stevie Boi
Source:Instagram
23 of 25
24. Ouigi Theodore
Source:Instagram
24 of 25
25. Jessica Laché Fulks
Source:Instagram
25 of 25