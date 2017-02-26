Get Up Erica
Fashion Tips For The Transition Into Spring 2017 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

21 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Stylist and fashion expert J. Bolin called up Erica Campbell and GRIFF to talk about spring fashion! With the season around the corner, it’s easy to get excited and to want to start breaking out some spring pieces. But the transition to spring can be difficult, with erratic weather making you have to get dressed for the cold of the evening and the warmth of midday all in one outfit!

J. Bolin talks about some of essential pieces you can use to transform your outfits to spring chic, and stay warm in the weird transitional weather leading up to spring. Click on the audio player to hear more of J. Bolin’s helpful tips in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

