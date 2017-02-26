John P. Kee On Running A Ministry In The Neighborhood He Used To Sell Drugs In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Legendary gospel artist John P. Kee talks about growing up in such a huge family, as number fifteen of his parents’ sixteen children, and coming from two parents who were singers. He talks about what his ministry means for him, and how it feels to have been working in the industry for 35 years. John also talks about why he never misses a Sunday preaching at his church, which in the same neighborhood in which he used to sell dope decades ago.

John talks about keeping an ear to the street using social media, in order to understand what is going on in the culture, and really connect with the youth. He details his “Nightcore Program,” and how his church opens its doors to the people “nobody else wants to deal with.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

