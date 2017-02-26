Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Keep Your Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

20 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains, “I don’t believe in losing good friends.” Erica has kept her good friends close throughout all of her life, even though growing up might make it difficult to talk to them as often. She explains that, sometimes, friends go through things that make reevaluating the friendship necessary, but that doesn’t mean you throw them away.

Erica’s advice? Work it out! Say something! A truly good friend should communicate with you when you’re in the wrong just as they will when you’re in the right, and you should do so with them. When you love your friends and they love you, sometimes you just have to talk it out. And a good friendship is always worth preserving. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

