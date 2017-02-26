Entertainment News
Actor Bill Paxton Dies

22 hours ago

The Light NC staff
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Bill Paxton, the actor best known for his roles in Big Love and Titanic, has passed away.

The 61-year-old’s cause of death was said to be from surgery complications. “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a representative of his family confirmed to E! News in a statement.

“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.”

Adding, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable,” the statement concluded. “We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

The Texas-born talent moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 to pursue his dream of being on the big screen. In addition to acting he had a few producer and writing credits under his belt. He won a Screen Actors Guild Awards for Apollo 13 in 1996.

