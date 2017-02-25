Entertainment News
Russell Wilson Dotes On Wife Ciara For Oscar’s Weekend Date Night

Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals

Russell Wilson and Ciara are definitely IN LOVE and show each other so much affection. This time its DATE NIGHT.  Russell posted himself and his wife in what seems to be in the back of a limo, while listening to Sade. He exclaimed how fine his wife was to the camera and gave us googly eyes. Check it out:


Do you think Russell knew CiCi needed some special attention after what happened yesterday, when Ciara’s son’s father, Future, other baby mama used her lyrics in an Instagram caption?

Well  Russell is showing the PERFECT EXAMPLE of how a husband is suppose to treat his wife.

They are absolutely so cute….

