Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Living His Best Life: Barack Obama And Malia Had A Daddy-Daughter Date

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

President Obama Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


Former President Barack Obama took his daughter Malia out for a daddy-daughter Broadway date on Friday. The pair enjoyed Arthur Miller’s The Price, a play starring Danny DeVito, Mark Ruffalo, John Turturro, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City.

While their presence was said to be “fairly unnoticed”, a small crowd cheered for them when they left the theater.

The Roundabout Theatre Company also tweeted a photo of the Obamas with the cast, writing, “We are so honored to have had President @barackobama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway!”

Earlier in the day the former commaneder-in-chief was spotted at Starbucks in the city, where a large crowd waited outside to cheer him into his convoy.

The visit comes after a taking much needed vacation with his wife, Michelle, in the Virgin Islands with billionaire, Richard Branson. During the trip Obama was seen swimming, walking on the beach and kitesurfing.

Moral of story: We still miss you!!

RELATED STORIES:

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Andra Day’s Tribute To Barack Obama At The NAACP Image Awards Left Twitter In Tears

This Viral Video Of A Young Black Girl Reading Her Letter From Barack Obama Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Barack Obama , Broadway play , Malia Obama

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 week ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 week ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 4 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago