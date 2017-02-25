Mahershala Ali And Wife Welcome A Baby Girl!

Mahershala Ali is now a father! The talented actor welcomed his daughter with wife, Amatus Sami-Karim on Feb 22. Her name is Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali.

The joyous delivery comes just days before he will attend the Academy Awards where he’s nominated for best supporting actor in Moonlight. The groundbreaking film tells a coming of age story about a young Black, gay man in Miami.

As reported by Essence , the 43-year-old and Sami-Karim tied the knot in 2013 after having met as students at NYU in 2000. During the hectic awards season, Sami-Karim has been by her husband’s side.

In addition to singing in Moonlight, the actor also starred alongside Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Henson in Hidden Figures.

RELATED STORIES:

Mahershala Ali For GQ Is Everything And Proves The Good Lord Doth Provide

13 Times Mahershala Ali Put The Hershey In Chocolate

10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala Ali Won 2016

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: