After Two Episodes, Laverne Cox’s CBS Show Has Been Cancelled

After only two episodes, CBS has cancelled the Laverne Cox’s legal drama Doubt.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Doubt becomes the first series to be outright canceled this broadcast season. As the ratings bar becomes lower and the definition of a hit becomes blurry, broadcast networks have taken to “trimming” episode orders or letting shows run their course without offering a b ack-nine order.

What’s interesting is that a full 13 episodes were created for the first season, but there’s no word if the remaining 11 will ever air. The series, which was redeveloped and largely recast from last pilot season, will be replaced by a repeat of Bull in Doubt‘s Wednesday at 10 p.m. slot on Wednesday, March 1.

https://twitter.com/KingBeyonceStan/status/835295663462174721

Nobody has had more chances than Katherine Heigl. No one. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/ReignOfApril/status/835508627641229312

In addition to low ratings, people are sighting Cox’s co-star Katherine Heigl for the show being dropped. The actress has had a bit of bad reputation in Hollywood after demeaning her role on Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy and Knocked Up.

On the upside, this could pose a potential deal for Netflix to take all 13 episodes, as Cox already has a relationship with the company.

RELATED STORIES:

10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne Cox That Will Change Your Life

Laverne Cox’s Outfit At ‘OITNB’ Premiere Was On Point

Caitlyn Jenner & Laverne Cox Snapped A Fierce Selfie This Weekend

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: