WATCH: Obama Steps Out In NYC And Crowd Wilds Out

Former president Barack Obama visited New York City Friday and attracted a huge crowd of cheering people, reports Business Insider.

President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017

From Business Insider:

A large crowd gathered outside, trying to catch a view of Obama as he left 160 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan.

It was not immediately clear what the former president was attending to during his stop. A representative for the president’s foundation declined to comment.

In the liberal enclave of Manhattan, Obama was met with loud cheers as he walked to his motorcade.

New Yorkers spotted the former POTUS, who was looking particularly happy and carefree, at restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo with his daughter Malia on Thursday, reports CBS News.

Barack Obama & Malia Obama out & about in NYC. The father-daughter dinner date is really cute. pic.twitter.com/AVnaENi1W2 — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) February 24, 2017

SOURCE: Business Insider, CBS News

