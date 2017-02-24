Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Naeem Khan Reminds Us Of Our ‘Human Family’ While Presenting A Fresh, Intricate Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

22 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


The Naeem Khan F/W 2017 show was a beautiful display of elegant and intricate fashion with statement pieces and movement that adds instant fun to any event that you wear the Indian-American designers ensembles. The pieces were young, yet chic and elegant with stately silhouettes. From embellished pantsuits with sheer panels and cold shoulder fabulousness to fringe-tastic fashion, prominent pantsuits (Bey got to wear it first!), and more.

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Gato, the lead makeup artist and ambassador to Maybelline, went for a young, “teenage” look with dewy, slightly flushed skin, and really focusing on bringing out the natural beauty and highlights of each model.

He interestingly used a rouge lipstick to dab on a models cheek to give a natural color.

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


We’ve been seeing the no makeup, makeup look (which is really just a soft, feminine look) at many award shows and red carpets, so it’s not surprising to see it at fashion week and that this look will continue to be popular throughout the year.

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Bold patterns and strong examples of feminine patterns and textures, against menswear inspired ensembles proved prominent with Naeem Khan. Vibrant colors reigned, almost having me wonder if it was a slight nod to former First Lady Michelle Obama, who is a huge fan of Naeem Khan’s exquisite designs, wearing him often during her eight years at the White House.

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


You had vibrant reds and ruffled frocks on the runway, with a mixture of Oscar-worthy red carpet dresses and stand out pieces we are sure to see your favorite celebrities adorn at must attend events.

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


The accessories that adorned the models are beautiful and created by Naeem Khan’s wife, Ranjana Khan, whom makes gorgeous statement jewelry that is guaranteed to start a conversation.

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


In probably the most elegant way to make a statement and stand in support of a unified America, Naeem Khan used his New York Fashion Week platform to end his show with a dramatic, bride-like dress, and a stately Black model slowly, almost as if she was walking down the aisle and marrying the message heard over the loudspeaker: Maya Angelou’s Human Family.

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Buyers, editors, and celebrities were seen throughout front row, in addition to some well known fashion bloggers, illustrating Naeem’s openess to embracing his designs, which are very Instagramable and Snap-worthy, while definitely being something to tweet about. Insecure actress, Yvonne Orji was spotted front row.

Beauties, see the final walk of Naeem Khan’s Fall/Winter 2017 presentation below.

Naeem Khan - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Naeem Khan made a statement on how we are truly more alike, nevertheless, his clothing is an opportunity for you to look fashionably different.

DON’T MISS:

BEST IN SHOW: Detailed Embellishments At Naeem Khan, Pretty Pleats At Carmen Marc Valvo And Get Ruffled With Reem Acra

LET’S MAKEUP: Trust Fund Beauty Almost Matte Liquid Lipsticks Are Pigment Perfection

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

25 photos Launch gallery

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

Continue reading The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

London Fashion Week was a gorgeous display of fashion. Models stomped down the runway in glorious ensembles that will keep us fashionably warm (or at least stylish) in Fall/Winter 2017. Click through our gallery to see beautiful Black models giving us LEWKS for various fashion designers.

black models , fashion , makeup , Models , Naeem Khan , nyfw , NYFWNoir , runway , style

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 6 days ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 week ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago