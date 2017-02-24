Lifestyle
GET THE LOOK: We Found The Plus Size Version Of Gabrielle Union’s Studded Jumpsuit

18 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Plus-size fashion IS fashion and we had Fashion To Figure‘s head designer, Courtney Costello drop by HB studios to talk fashion, exuding confidence, and wearing whatever the heck makes you feel good. Be sure to watch the episode of Hello Live, above!

For our plus-size beauties, how frustrating is it to see an awesome outfit worn by one of your favorite celebrities, but if you are over a size 12, you can’t find it?! Courtney often uses dope high fashion outfits celebrities wear and creates them in affordable ways for larger women…and we love it!

For example, jumpsuits and catsuits are EVERYWHERE, and this one we spotted Gabrielle Union wearing is to die for. She was definitely feeling herself in it (because she looks amazing) and could you imagine this on a plus-size beauty (or even you!) that’s thicker than a snicker and can truly fill out the look?

When you try to play coy for the boy… Part 1

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

This ASOS jumpsuit didn’t go up to a size 22, so Courtney came to our rescue with the help of Fashion To Figure.

Fashion To Figure Plus Size Get The Look

Source: Sebastien Prudent / Hello Beautiful


She recreated this sexy, deep v look, sans shoulder cut out for a sleek and sexy piece. The best part about this look? You can get it for under $35.00 when you use the promotion code Hello Beautiful!

Fashion To Figure Plus Size Get The Look

Source: Sebastien Prudent / Hello Beautiful


We love the studded detailing and how it outlines in the sexiest parts of a woman’s body, including her neckline and waist. Plus size model Naima Terry rocks this look so well. The fitted fabric is sure to showcase all your fabulous curves! Is the v too low for you? No problem, throw a black tube top underneath.

Fashion To Figure Plus Size Get The Look

Source: Sebastien Prudent / Hello Beautiful


Beauties, now you can feel yourself like in this jumpsuit just like Gabrielle Union! We love it (and clearly so did Dwayne Wade).

Got eeeemmm Part 2

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Head on over to Fashion To Figure for more affordable, stylish clothing. Don’t forget to use the promotion code Hello Beautiful for 10% off!

Happy shopping.

