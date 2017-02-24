Post Pastry Success: Vanessa Simmons Fashion Line To Debut At L.A. Fashion Week

Queen Boss Judgeannounced the debut of her new fashion line at the 10Annual Black Women in Hollywood event. She’s teaming up with, a designer who was a finalist on Project Runway and has been featured at fashion shows in Paris and London.

Vanessa is no stranger to the fashion world. Back in 2005 she teamed up with her baby sis,to launch the sneaker linewhich grossed over $50 million world-wide. She also did hosting duties for Project Runway which was also a success, proving that she is a true fashionista!

Vanessa’s new fashion collection will debut at LA Fashion Week next month. We can’t wait to see what styles and designs she’ll be sharing!

DON’T MISS:

Ava DuVernay Is Pure #BlackGirlMagic On The Cover Of ‘Essence’

25 Black Fashion Designers You Need To Follow Right Now

Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo