Love Talking: Kirk & Tammy Franklin On How God’s Grace Helps Us Move On [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Erica Campbell and GRIFF were hanging out with Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin in-studio, talking about love & marriage. GRIFF, as a newly divorced man, asks for advice for those who are feeling jaded by the demise of their last marriage.

Kirk, in response, talks about God’s grace, and how powerful the grace He gives us is. But, Kirk says, “the same Grace that He gives us, it’s weird that we don’t give each other.” Click on the audio player to hear this special edition of Love Taking on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

