Local Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

Come help us to celebrate the 13th Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Sandy J. Reams, Jr. on Friday, 2/24/2017 at 7:30 PM and on Sunday, 2/26/2017 at 11:00 AM. Our guest on Friday will be Pastor Marcus Morrow and Victory In Jesus Ministries of Hillsborough, NC. We will be closing out on Sunday 2/26/17 at 11:00 AM with Prophet Christopher Reams, Sr. and Pillar of Fire Int’l Ministries of Charlotte, NC. Services convening at Rivers of Living Water Int’l located at 4009 Walnut Grove Church Rd in Hillsborough, NC. We look forward to being in fellowship with you!