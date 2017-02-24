Local Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events from our Community Calendar that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Black History Program
|Event Date:
|02/26/2017
|Event Time:
|4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 W. David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|Please join First Missionary Baptist Church as they celebrate their Black History program starting at 4:00pm.
|Event Contact:
|Ms. Annie Mae McMillian
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|JUMPSTART TRAINING
|Event Date:
|02/25/2017
|Event Time:
|1 – 4PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|AMERIPLAN
|Address Line 1:
|HAMPTON INN 600 GLENWOOD AVE
|City, State, Zip:
|RALEIGH NC 27603
|Event Description:
|TRAINING TO BE YOUR OWN BOSS AND WORK FROM HOME TO PROMOTE DENTAL/MEDICAL DISCOUNT PLANS. SEEKING BUSINESS PARTNERS. HELPING HOUSEHOLDS SAVE WITH HEALTHCARE ONE AT A TIME.
|Event Contact:
|LYNDA MONROE
|Event Contact Number:
|919-468-4369
|Island Creek AME Church Usher’s Anniversary
|Event Date:
|02/26/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Island Creek AME Church
|Address Line 1:
|1343 West Charity Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Rose Hill, NC, 28478
|Event Description:
|Island Creek AME Church will be celebrating their Usher’s Anniversary on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 3:00PM. The guest will be the Jerusalem Travelers of Turkey, North Carolina and. Island Creek’s New Millennium Choir will open the service. Island Creek AME Church is located at 1343 West Charity Road in Rose Hill right beside Charity Middle School. We cordially invite everyone to come. The Rev. Ruth Pugh is the Pastor. For more information please call 910-289-4107 or 910-284-2187.
|Event Contact:
|Alfred Coston
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 284-2187
|Free Community Yardsale
|Event Date:
|02/25/2017
|Event Time:
|10am-12 Noon
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Living Word Family Church
|Address Line 1:
|10520 Star Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Wake Forest, NC, 27587
|Event Description:
|Yes–A Free Yard Sale! Come and see what treasures you can find at LWFC. Don’t be late–the merchandise will go fast! INSIDE. The doors will open at 10am to noon this Saturday February 25th. The address is 10520 Star Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587. You will pay nothing, zip, zilch, nada! Everything is free. For more information go to lwfc.org
|4th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|02/22/2017-02/26/2017
|Event Time:
|7:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Glorious Destination Holiness Church
|Address Line 1:
|5709 Bragg Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28303
|Event Description:
|The members of Glorious Destination Holiness Church invites you to join them in celebration of their pastor (Pastor Elder Otis M. McKeithan) for 4th Pastoral Anniversary. Dates and times are as follows:
February 22nd-26th, 2017
For additional information, please contact Debra Baldwin @ 910.850.3390 or Glenn McKeithan @ 910.257.9802.
|Event Contact:
|Debra Baldwin
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 850-3390
|Black History Program
|Event Date:
|02/26/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|Solid Rock Bible Church cordially invites you to their Black History Program. The Theme is, “Celebrating the Diversity and Commonality of our Country and Its People.” A Youth Choir from Laurinburg, NC is rendering various music selections. For additional information, please contact Diane Mitchell @ (910) 424-0444.
|Event Contact:
|Diane MItchell
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 424-0444
|13th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration
|Event Date:
|02/24/2017
|Event Time:
|7:30 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Rivers of Living Water Int’l
|Address Line 1:
|4009 Walnut Grove Church Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Hillsborough, NC 27278
|Event Description:
|Come help us to celebrate the 13th Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Sandy J. Reams, Jr. on Friday, 2/24/2017 at 7:30 PM and on Sunday, 2/26/2017 at 11:00 AM.
Our guest on Friday will be Pastor Marcus Morrow and Victory In Jesus Ministries of Hillsborough, NC. We will be closing out on Sunday 2/26/17 at 11:00 AM with Prophet Christopher Reams, Sr. and Pillar of Fire Int’l Ministries of Charlotte, NC.
Services convening at Rivers of Living Water Int’l located at 4009 Walnut Grove Church Rd in Hillsborough, NC. We look forward to being in fellowship with you!
|Event Contact:
|Elder Star Reams
|Event Contact Number:
|919.710.0283
|Out of Africa, A Tribute to Gospel Music
|Event Date:
|02/26/2017
|Event Time:
|5pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Victory Faith Center
|Address Line 1:
|791 US Highway 13 S
|City, State, Zip:
|Goldsboro
|Event Description:
|Black History Program – “Out of Africa, A Tribute to Gospel Music” chronicles and celebrates the progression/transition of gospel through dance and song from slavery through today. It will feature negro spirituals and songs and artists such as Thomas Dorsey, James Cleveland, Shirley Casaer, The Hawkins Family, Andrae Crouch and many others.
|Event Contact:
|Tammy Greene
|Event Contact Number:
|9195830208
|2017 Gosple Fest
|Event Date:
|02/25/2017
|Event Time:
|7:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Pentecostal church of Jesus Christ
|Address Line 1:
|220 Leak Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Jackson Springs NC 27281
|Event Description:
|2017 Gosple Fetst Music Program this Program is to build up the music department. And to also share and experience With God like NEver before
|Event Contact:
|Xavier Richardson
|Event Contact Number:
|9109778992
|“Supernatural Surge Revival”
|Event Date:
|02/19/2017 – 02/26/2017
|Event Time:
|Sunday Services 10:45a; Weeknight Services 7p; Saturday Service 6p
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Kings Domain Praise and Worship Center, Inc
|Address Line 1:
|1904 Sam Potts Highway
|City, State, Zip:
|Hallsboro, NC 28442
|Event Description:
|Join Apostle Dr Carlos Shipman and the Kings Domain Church Family in their Supernatural Surge Revival on February 19-26, 2017 at our church location at 1904 Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro, NC. Bringing the Word of the Lord will be Prophet Eric Nana Afriyie of Ghana, Africa. Sunday Services will begin at 10:45a. Weeknight Services will begin at 7p. Saturday Service will begin at 6p Come out and hear what the Spirit shall say to the Church!
|Event Contact:
|Sister Carlet Horne
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 234-6794
|Black History Month Play
|Event Date:
|02/26/2017
|Event Time:
|4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|The Youth Ministry of First Missionary Baptist Church, Parkton, NC cordially invites you to their Black History Month Play entitled, “Dreams Begin With Dreamers” at 4:00pm on Sunday, February 26, 2017. The play will be performed at First Missionary Baptist Church, 195 W. David Parnell Street, Parkton, NC. Sister Linda Williams, Youth Director; Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins, Pastor.
|Event Contact:
|Linda Williams
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com