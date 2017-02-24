Community Spotlight
Home > Community Spotlight

Local Weekend Community Events

3 mins ago

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

Here are some local events from our Community Calendar that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

Black History Program
Event Date:  02/26/2017
Event Time:  4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 W. David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  Please join First Missionary Baptist Church as they celebrate their Black History program starting at 4:00pm.
Event Contact:  Ms. Annie Mae McMillian
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779

 

 

JUMPSTART TRAINING
Event Date:  02/25/2017
Event Time:  1 – 4PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  AMERIPLAN
Address Line 1:  HAMPTON INN 600 GLENWOOD AVE
City, State, Zip:  RALEIGH NC 27603
Event Description:  TRAINING TO BE YOUR OWN BOSS AND WORK FROM HOME TO PROMOTE DENTAL/MEDICAL DISCOUNT PLANS. SEEKING BUSINESS PARTNERS. HELPING HOUSEHOLDS SAVE WITH HEALTHCARE ONE AT A TIME.
Event Contact:  LYNDA MONROE
Event Contact Number:  919-468-4369

 

  Island Creek AME Church Usher’s Anniversary
Event Date:  02/26/2017
Event Time:  3:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Island Creek AME Church
Address Line 1:  1343 West Charity Road
City, State, Zip:  Rose Hill, NC, 28478
Event Description:  Island Creek AME Church will be celebrating their Usher’s Anniversary on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 3:00PM. The guest will be the Jerusalem Travelers of Turkey, North Carolina and. Island Creek’s New Millennium Choir will open the service. Island Creek AME Church is located at 1343 West Charity Road in Rose Hill right beside Charity Middle School. We cordially invite everyone to come. The Rev. Ruth Pugh is the Pastor. For more information please call 910-289-4107 or 910-284-2187.
Event Contact:  Alfred Coston
Event Contact Number:  (910) 284-2187

 

 

  Free Community Yardsale
Event Date:  02/25/2017
Event Time:  10am-12 Noon
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Living Word Family Church
Address Line 1:  10520 Star Rd
City, State, Zip:  Wake Forest, NC, 27587
Event Description:  Yes–A Free Yard Sale! Come and see what treasures you can find at LWFC. Don’t be late–the merchandise will go fast! INSIDE. The doors will open at 10am to noon this Saturday February 25th. The address is 10520 Star Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587. You will pay nothing, zip, zilch, nada! Everything is free. For more information go to lwfc.org

 

 

4th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  02/22/2017-02/26/2017
Event Time:  7:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Glorious Destination Holiness Church
Address Line 1:  5709 Bragg Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28303
Event Description:  The members of Glorious Destination Holiness Church invites you to join them in celebration of their pastor (Pastor Elder Otis M. McKeithan) for 4th Pastoral Anniversary. Dates and times are as follows:

February 22nd-26th, 2017
Mon-Wed, Feb 22nd-24th~7:30pm
Saturday, Feb. 25th~6:00pm
Sunday, Feb. 26th~11:00am
Come and be blessed!

For additional information, please contact Debra Baldwin @ 910.850.3390 or Glenn McKeithan @ 910.257.9802.
Event Contact:  Debra Baldwin
Event Contact Number:  (910) 850-3390

 

  Black History Program
Event Date:  02/26/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  Solid Rock Bible Church cordially invites you to their Black History Program. The Theme is, “Celebrating the Diversity and Commonality of our Country and Its People.” A Youth Choir from Laurinburg, NC is rendering various music selections. For additional information, please contact Diane Mitchell @ (910) 424-0444.
Event Contact:  Diane MItchell
Event Contact Number:  (910) 424-0444

 

  13th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration
Event Date:  02/24/2017
Event Time:  7:30 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Rivers of Living Water Int’l
Address Line 1:  4009 Walnut Grove Church Rd
City, State, Zip:  Hillsborough, NC 27278
Event Description:  Come help us to celebrate the 13th Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Sandy J. Reams, Jr. on Friday, 2/24/2017 at 7:30 PM and on Sunday, 2/26/2017 at 11:00 AM.

Our guest on Friday will be Pastor Marcus Morrow and Victory In Jesus Ministries of Hillsborough, NC. We will be closing out on Sunday 2/26/17 at 11:00 AM with Prophet Christopher Reams, Sr. and Pillar of Fire Int’l Ministries of Charlotte, NC.

Services convening at Rivers of Living Water Int’l located at 4009 Walnut Grove Church Rd in Hillsborough, NC. We look forward to being in fellowship with you!
Event Contact:  Elder Star Reams
Event Contact Number:  919.710.0283

 

Out of Africa, A Tribute to Gospel Music
Event Date:  02/26/2017
Event Time:  5pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Victory Faith Center
Address Line 1:  791 US Highway 13 S
City, State, Zip:  Goldsboro
Event Description:  Black History Program – “Out of Africa, A Tribute to Gospel Music” chronicles and celebrates the progression/transition of gospel through dance and song from slavery through today. It will feature negro spirituals and songs and artists such as Thomas Dorsey, James Cleveland, Shirley Casaer, The Hawkins Family, Andrae Crouch and many others.
Event Contact:  Tammy Greene
Event Contact Number:  9195830208

 

t:  2017 Gosple Fest
Event Date:  02/25/2017
Event Time:  7:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Pentecostal church of Jesus Christ
Address Line 1:  220 Leak Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Jackson Springs NC 27281
Event Description:  2017 Gosple Fetst Music Program this Program is to build up the music department. And to also share and experience With God like NEver before
Event Contact:  Xavier Richardson
Event Contact Number:  9109778992

 

 

“Supernatural Surge Revival”
Event Date:  02/19/2017 – 02/26/2017
Event Time:  Sunday Services 10:45a; Weeknight Services 7p; Saturday Service 6p
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Kings Domain Praise and Worship Center, Inc
Address Line 1:  1904 Sam Potts Highway
City, State, Zip:  Hallsboro, NC 28442
Event Description:  Join Apostle Dr Carlos Shipman and the Kings Domain Church Family in their Supernatural Surge Revival on February 19-26, 2017 at our church location at 1904 Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro, NC. Bringing the Word of the Lord will be Prophet Eric Nana Afriyie of Ghana, Africa. Sunday Services will begin at 10:45a. Weeknight Services will begin at 7p. Saturday Service will begin at 6p Come out and hear what the Spirit shall say to the Church!
Event Contact:  Sister Carlet Horne
Event Contact Number:  (910) 234-6794

 

 

Black History Month Play
Event Date:  02/26/2017
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  The Youth Ministry of First Missionary Baptist Church, Parkton, NC cordially invites you to their Black History Month Play entitled, “Dreams Begin With Dreamers” at 4:00pm on Sunday, February 26, 2017. The play will be performed at First Missionary Baptist Church, 195 W. David Parnell Street, Parkton, NC. Sister Linda Williams, Youth Director; Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins, Pastor.
Event Contact:  Linda Williams
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com

community calendar , local events , local happenings

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 5 days ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 7 days ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago