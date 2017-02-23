Sex, Lies & Drama: 5 Reasons You Need To Watch ‘Media’ On TV One

The Storyline…

What would an evening of weekend TV be without juicy story lines and plot twists that make you say ‘Oh hell no.’ TV One’s new drama Media taps into our guilty pleasures and delivers it on a boujee gold platter. Media, which parallels the life of Radio One mogul Cathy Hughes, follows the company J.U.M.P media as they battle a dueling family for the top spot in the game and bragging rights of course.

It’s Sexy

There are plenty of clutch-pearl worthy moments in Media like sexual romps in the staircase and a gold-digger who has her thighs eyes on getting in on the family fortune by any means.

***Spoiler Alert*** There’s also a really creepy masturbation scene unlike anything we’ve seen on TV. Be prepared to

Celebrity Appearances

Within the first ten minutes of Media, were gifted with appearances by Tyrese and rapper T.I. and Jermaine Dupri. How about that for trap soul?!

Get Your Fix Eye-Candy Fix

We’re swooning over the way Blue Kimble wears a suit or how Brian White looks without one. Between Pooch Hall, Gary Dourdan and Stephen Bishop, there’s plenty of fine a** Black men to fill an hour.

The Fashions

Penny Johnson-Jerald, the matriarch of the Jones family, runs a tight business but doesn’t skimp on her fashion. From bedazzled Kaftans to décolleté black and white gowns, and fierce pantsuits on the women in the family, Media feeds our style style needs.

***Bonus***

Media is produced by a Black woman (Cathy Hughes) and has an all-Black cast. Need we say more?

Catch Media when it premieres Saturday at 8/7c on TV One.

RELATED STORIES:

Celebrities Attend TV One’s ‘Media’ Screening

TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And The Cast Of ‘Media’ Appear On ‘The Real’

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: