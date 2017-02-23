Beyonce Cancels Coachella Performance

Dear Coachella lovers and Bey stans, there’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news is, Beyonce pulled out of her Coachella performance because she’s, ya know…pregnant, but the good news is, she’ll be headlining the show in 2018.
We know, we know. What’s their refund policy?
According to an official press release from Bey’s label Parkwood Entertainment, and Coachella organizers Goldenvoice, Beyonce’s doctor advised her to “keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.” Read: no more chair routines.
Beyonce recently performed at the Grammys, where she picked up two golden gramophones despite being snubbed for ‘Album Of The Year.’
Bey announced, on Instagram, she is pregnant with twins earlier this month. The photo has become the most liked photo on Instagram, dethroning Selena Gomez.
DON’T MISS:
Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game
Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party
Beyonce's Majestic Maternity Photos Are Breaking The Internet
22 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce's Majestic Maternity Photos Are Breaking The Internet
1. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 1 of 22
2. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 2 of 22
3. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 3 of 22
4. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 4 of 22
5. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 5 of 22
6. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 6 of 22
7. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 7 of 22
8. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 8 of 22
9. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 9 of 22
10. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 10 of 22
11. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 11 of 22
12. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 12 of 22
13. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 13 of 22
14. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 14 of 22
15. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 15 of 22
16. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 16 of 22
17. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 17 of 22
18. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 18 of 22
19. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 19 of 22
20. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 20 of 22
21. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 21 of 22
22. Beyonce's Maternity ShootSource:Instagram 22 of 22
comments – Add Yours