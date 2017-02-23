Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child

New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe is excited about the ‘new edition’ to his family. The BBD star took to social media to wish his wife Shamari ‘Happy Birthday’ and announce she’s pregnant with their first child.
• Today I want you to join me in wishing my beautiful, loving, talented, strong, ambitious, funny, witty, intelligent and most importantly, GOD fearing wife @ShamariDeVoe the biggest #HAPPYBIRTHDAY on the planet! Yah-Mon! • I LOVE you to #LIFE babe…! And, I thank GOD for sending me an angel, a soul mate and a best friend to share the rest of my life with! • Lastly, of all the great things to happen in #2017 so far, GOD has blessed us with the greatest! —> A #NEWEDITION TO OUR FAMILY…….
With the success of The New Edition Story on BET, Ronnie certainly has a lot to celebrate.
