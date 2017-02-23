James Fortune On The Difficult Journey To Self-Forgiveness [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

James Fortune talks about his new single, “I Forgive Me,” and why he wanted to focus not only on the topic of forgiveness, but on the issue of how difficult it is forgive yourself for your mistakes. He talks about his journey to self-forgiveness, especially in the public eye, knowing that his family and his children were affected so heavily by the choices he made.

Plus, he talks about learning about self-forgiveness through therapy, and communicating with God through the entire journey: “In order to have the future that God has planned for me I had to forgive the old me.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

