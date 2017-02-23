GRIFF & Erica Campbell On Preparing For Marriage Before Setting The Date [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

GRIFF and Erica Campbell talked about the task of truly understanding the covenant of marriage beyond just, “I do.” The vows leading up to that are actually really, really serious. GRIFF explains how entering marriage without knowing God sets you up for the pitfalls of hasty marriage.

Erica Campbell & GRIFF outline the work that goes into preparing for marriage, especially because the first few years of marriage always prove to be very difficult. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

