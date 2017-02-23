Healthy Ever After: Maintaining Heart Health & Fighting With Faith [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Healthy Ever After, Erica Campbell talks with Evette Pie, one of her life-long friends, who has survived cancer three times. She explains how the cancer treatment, consisting of chemotherapy and radiation, affected her heart to the point where she essentially had full-blown heart disease. She shares what she has learned about maintaining a healthy heart through diet.

Evette also explains what has helped her push through and put her faith over the facts in the face of dire medical circumstances. Click on the audio player to hear this inspiring exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

