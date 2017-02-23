Viola Davis and Tracee Ellis Ross Look Gorgeous At Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree

Actresses Viola Davis and Tracee Ellis Ross attended the Alfre Woodard’s 8th Annual Oscars Sistahs Soiree in Los Angeles last night. Both women were on a serious level of gorgeous for the evening!

Viola Davis and Tracee Ellis Ross attends Alfre Woodard’s ‘Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree’ 👸🏾👸🏽 A post shared by MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:55pm PST

Viola stepped out in a sexy black and beige dress with a low-cut top. The Oscar nominated actress kept it classy and sexy with a black jacket, and the beige skirt decorated with black design. The 51-year old displayed nothing but youthful beauty as her trimmed bob sexily framed her face. We know heads were turning all night!

Viola Davis at Alfre Woodard’s 'Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree' A post shared by MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Tracee’s dress was equally delightful, with a pinkish gold dress full of shimmery by Erin Fetherston from the Spring 2017 collection. She matched the dress with pale pink heels and a perfectly white purse that came with black trimming, complimenting her evening look perfectly.

The two beauties have been having a spectacular year, as Viola is up for an Oscar nomination for her role in “Fences” and Tracee recently won her first Golden Globe for her role in the hit TV series, “Black-ish.” We’re looking forward to more wins and more beauty from the both of them!

