WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About Hidden Figures

Taraji P. Henson says she had to memorize the numbers to write to play her character in the movie.

Just when you think acting may be easy, listen to the task Taraji had to take on in order to play Katherine Johnson who was a mathematician.

Join us for Women’s Empowerment 2017 on Saturday April 22nd at the PNC Arena with Keynote speaker Award winning actress Taraji P. Henson from the movie Hidden Figures, Empire and more… Musical performances from CeCe Winans and Bishop Hezekiah Walker. Get your tickets starting Friday/tomorrow/ today at the PNC Arena box office or at all Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000. Brought to you by The Light 103.9.





Also On The Light 103.9 FM: