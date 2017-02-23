Auntie Maxine Is Not Playing Games: Calls Trump’s Administration ‘Scumbags’ For Ties To Russia

Democratic congresswoman and your favorite auntiecontinues to snatch the edges clear off the scalp of #45 and his advisors. This weekon MNBC, she called Trump and his advisors a “bunch of scumbags” for their reported ties to Russia.

“I just think the American people had better understand what’s going on,” Waters said. “This is a bunch of scumbags. That’s what they are.”

She spoke with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes about who she has deemed Trump’s “Kremlin clan,” which includes Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, and Rex Tillerson. According to Real Politics, the California Democratic Congresswoman read the White House children, saying the president’s “klan” wants sanctions lifted on Russia to benefit their own agenda:

“Can’t people see what’s going on? Why do you think they hacked into our election? They hacked into the election because they have to make sure that Donald Trump got elected. So that he could help them with what I think is a huge deal. Not only to lift these sanctions, but to take over all of these Soviet countries and pull them back into the Soviet Union so that they can have access to all of these resources. It’s clear to me. And I just think the American people had better understand what’s going on. This is a bunch of scumbags. That’s what they are.”

When Hayes asked her if she wanted to dial back her comments because they “very strong words,” Waters didn’t even blink.

She stressed: “They’re all organized by making money. All of these people that are organized with these oil and gas interests that’s in the administration and friends of the president of the United States. This back channeling that you see. These are a bunch of scumbags, that’s what they are.”

When asked if she was referring to the Secretary of State of the United States Tillerson, Waters confirmed:

“Well, I tell you this, Tillerson is there to get these sanctions lifted. I believe it, just watch him. He’s going to continue to work on it. This is important for him. He was there because he negotiated the deal for Exxon with Putin.”

Well then. Auntie has spoken!

