Kirk & Tammy Franklin On Misconceptions People Have Before Getting Married [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kirk and Tammy Franklin were in-studio talking with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about marriage! Erica mentions how social media can be deceptive sometimes in portraying our lives, and relationships. Tammy & Kirk reveal some of the misconceptions women and men have about marriage. They both outline some of the things they didn’t realize they would have to adjust to when they first got married, and how they addressed those little snags.

Plus, Kirk Franklin explains why he doesn’t agree with the idea of a woman excepting any old behavior from men because “that’s how they are,” without first trying to address any harmful behaviors with healthy communication. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

