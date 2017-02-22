Erica Campbell & GRIFF Talk About How They’ve Contributed To Black History [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s Black History Month! And, as Erica Campbell and GRIFF point out, it’s easy to get stuck in a pattern of regurgitating the same information about black history every year during February. The truth is, there is so much black history out there that we haven’t learned about yet.

Additionally, there is new black history being made every day, by awesome people all around us. Erica Campbell and GRIFF talk about some of the accomplishments they have made which contribute to black history. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

