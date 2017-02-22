Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Singers, Ministers and Musicians, Be Professional [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

21 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that one thing she has learned for sure to be true in the entertainment industry is that people like to work with people who are pleasant to work with. Those who are communicative, polite, respectful, hard working and reliable are often the ones who get the callbacks and the gigs.

These traits make themselves apparent in the way we talk to people, whether it is in person or via emails and phone calls over a longer period of time. At the end of the day, your professionalism will speak volumes louder than anything else. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

