Byron Cage On How His Prayer Life Keeps Him Going [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Byron Cage is one of the biggest names in gospel music! He chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new single, “Good To Me,” which he wrote to “remind everybody that the Lord is still good” and help energize its listener. He explains what drives him to keep going after a long, and successful career.

Plus, he talks about his prayer life, and how that serves as constant motivation and inspiration. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

