GRIFF’s Prayer: Technology Is Killing Me! [EXCLUSIVE]

21 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of GRIFF’S prayer, GRIFF starts off by thanking God for bringing us to a place of advancement, where so much technology is available to us, and we can do things quicker and more efficiently. But the downside to this advancement, GRIFF notes, is that life requires so many passwords!

He is going out of his mind trying to remember his passwords, and the answers to security questions in order to reset passwords. It’s like a endless spiral. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

