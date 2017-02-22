Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Joy Living: It’s Hard To Be Happy & Messy At The Same Time [EXCLUSIVE]

21 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell says God put a message on her heart that she had to right down and pass along. It’s specifically for those who are leaders: messy conversations never stay where they belong. It might be difficult to restrain from airing your irritations about something or someone, but often, and especially as a leader, those things are better left unsaid.

If God has given you a position of authority, don’t ruin it by running your mouth too much. And if the Lord doesn’t say speak it on, then don’t! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Joy Living: Know Who You Are, And Whose You Are [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joy Living: 5 Ways People Block Their Blessings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Scriptures For Tapping Into The Joy Of The Lord [EXCLUSIVE]


2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

34 photos Launch gallery

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

chatty , Gossip , joy living , leaders , messy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 4 days ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 6 days ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago