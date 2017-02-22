Joy Living: It’s Hard To Be Happy & Messy At The Same Time [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell says God put a message on her heart that she had to right down and pass along. It’s specifically for those who are leaders: messy conversations never stay where they belong. It might be difficult to restrain from airing your irritations about something or someone, but often, and especially as a leader, those things are better left unsaid.
If God has given you a position of authority, don’t ruin it by running your mouth too much. And if the Lord doesn’t say speak it on, then don’t! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
