Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Demi Moore Joins ‘Empire’

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Screening Of David O. Russell's 'Past Forward' Hosted By Prada - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty


Empire is kicking up the heat. Demi Moore is the latest celeb to land a recurring role on the popular FOX show.

According to Deadline, Moore will make her debut on the season three finale when she will play a “take-charge” nurse who gets entangled in the Lyon’s web.

Moore will join recently announced additions Nia Long, Phylicia Rashad and Eva Longoria, who are also set to guest star in the Lee Daniels drama.

Empire returns March 22.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Empire’ Recap: Dre Is About To Step Up To Get Lucious Out For Good

‘Empire’ Recap: Dre Might As Well Change His Name To Lucious Lyon Jr.

Demi Moore , empire , Nia Long

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 4 days ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 6 days ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago