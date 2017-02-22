Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Omari Hardwick Had A Black A** Response To Someone Accusing Him Of Skin Bleaching

Don't come for him, unless he calls for you.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

AOL Build Speaker Series - Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, 'Power'

Source: Mike Pont / Getty


Omari Harwick’s persona outside of ‘Power’ may come across as a peaceful activist/poet, but it’s clear he has some Ghost in him.

The actor posed in a photo suited to a T with other A-list actors, including Aldis Hodge, Larenz Tate & Common, and a fan commented on the post with a little too much to say.

An IG user asked the actor “You bleaching your skin too?”

And Omari’s response was, well frank. James St. Patrick came out to check him.

“N*gga have you lost your mind??” he said to the fan. OOP!

Ballerific Comment Creepin—-🌾👀🌾 #OmariHardwick #commentcreepin

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

RELATED LINKS

50 Cent, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora &amp; More Reveal The Keys To Making ‘Power’ Moves

Omari Hardwick: ‘Denzel Washington Saved Me When I Was Homeless’

AM BUZZ: Omari Hardwick Claps Back At Fans Over Wife; Another NFL Player Arrested For Domestic Violence; &amp;More

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 4 days ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 6 days ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago