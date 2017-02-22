Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ja Rule Says #BlackBoyJoy Hashtag Is ‘Demeaning’ To Black Men, Tank Steps In

Singer Tank came for Ja Rule after the rapper claimed the hashtag #BlackBoyJoy is demeaning to Black men.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

The Barstool Party 2017

Source: John Parra / Getty


Does the hashtag #BlackBoyJoy bother you?

Ja Rule found himself criticizing the popular hashtag #BlackBoyJoy after BET used it to caption a photo of The New Edition Story cast on Instagram.

#Tank claps back at #JaRule after he comes for #BET's #blackboyjoy hashtag 👀 … thoughts? #ClapBackSeason

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The former Murder Inc. rapper took offense to the use of “boy,” connecting it back to its condescending slavery roots. While Ja saw it as “demeaning, “Tank, who also starred in The New Edition Story defending BET’s intentions and the young men in the photo—Elijah Kelley, Luke James, Omari Hardwick, Maxwell, Keith Powers and Woody Mcclain.

“These men have done nothing but shine in Black excellence,’ Tank wrote. “How in God’s name can you find something wrong with that?”

The Internets have been trying to find the male counterpart to #BlackGirlMagic since its conception and stumbled upon the controversial BlackBoyJoy.

How does #BlackBoyJoy make you feel?

RELATED STORIES:

#BlackBoyJoy: Colin Kaepernick Donates Massive Shoe Collection To Bay Area Homeless Shelters

#BlackBoyJoy: Three-Year-Old’s Adorable Adoption Photos Go Viral

Ja Rule , New Edition , tank

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 4 days ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 6 days ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago