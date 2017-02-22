GET THE LOOK: Be A Showstopper In Red Like Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah stunned in a custom red Randi Rahm dress for the 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards, airing on Thursday. The actress and singer donned a edgy haircut with blunt layers.

She accented her look with aRed Satin Lee Clutch. I love her statement gold bangles on each hand!

Beauties, red is such a fabulous color and one that will make turns not only on the red carpet, but also at any fancy affair. Plus size beauties can wear red, too and you don’t have to pay Randi Rahm prices. This ASOS CURVE Choker Neck Band Kimono Plunge Maxi Dress is only $53.00 and will have you stand out, yet look effortless. Want to go for something a bit sexier? This deep plunging maxi dress is under $50.00 and has a sexy middle split (it’s from Fashion To Figure and use the code: HelloBeautiful for 10% off!).

We love how many risks Queen Latifah took with her look for this event.

