Charleston Shooter Planned To Attack A 2nd Black Church

2 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Nine Dead After Church Shooting In Charleston

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

 

GPS data which was not presented during the trial showed that convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof stopped at another AME church on the night of the shooting massacre, ABC News affiliate WCIV reported Tuesday.

According to the WCIV report, Roof told FBI officials that he was too tired after the attack at the Emanuel AME church to continue shooting.

The target was Branch AME, located about 30 minutes away from Emanuel, also holds a Bible study class on Wednesday night, the WCIV report said.

Dylann Roof, 22, was sentenced to death last month in a federal trial for the 2015 massacre in Charleston, South Carolina.

Read more at ABC11.

