Fake Car Accident Warnings For Raleigh Residents

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Man ran over

A former law enforcement officer is warning the community after he says a suspicious person tried targeting his wife by staging a fake car accident.

Leon Cooper said he was following his wife home in a separate car and had her on the phone Monday night around 9, when she pulled up to the stop sign on Willow Oak Road at Southall Road in east Raleigh. She then saw something suspicious saying, ‘there’s a guy on the ground. I think he got hit.’ ”

The man began to walk up to his wife’s car but once Cooper drove up behind his wife the man turned around and started back to his car.  As they continued on Cooper made a U turn to investigate more but noticed the man jumped in his car and sped away.

His thoughts were that the man may have tried to either rob or car jack his wife.

Read more at ABC11.

 

