Kev On Stage: Why Dontrell Should Stop Playing Rap Hits On The Organ [EXCLUSIVE]

20 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Kev On Stage is the new leader of the members relationship committee. It is his responsibility to let the pastor know the questions, comments and concerns of the body of the church. This letter from a church member reveals that there is a problem with alter call each Sunday, when Dontrell plays some of the popular rap & R&B hits on the organ.

This might sound like a great idea for youth headed to church every week, but it actually is causing those walking to the alter to think too heavily on their sins from the night before. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

